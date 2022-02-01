Scam texts tempt vaccinated British Columbians with promise of reward money

Some British Columbians are receiving scam text messages promising reward money for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

One such message, obtained by Daily Hive, purported to represent the Ministry of Health and asked the recipient to click a link to receive $50 for completing all their COVID-19 vaccinations.

BC has never offered a monetary reward for getting vaccinated.

“We are aware of the COVID-19 and vaccine-themed scams happening in BC, and we’re taking all reasonable steps to prevent fraudulent activity,” BC Government spokesperson Art Aronson told Daily Hive.

The government advised all British Columbians never to respond to spam or phishing emails and never to click a link embedded within a suspicious message.

People can report fraud attempts to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

According to the CAFC, COVID-19 vaccination-themed emails and texts trick users into installing malicious apps that could reveal sensitive personal information and financial details.