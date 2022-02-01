Canucks Twitter account roasts Blackhawks for disrespecting the team

Watch your mouth, Chicago Blackhawks.

The Vancouver Canucks Twitter account was feeling extra sassy following the team’s 3-1 win in Chicago on Monday night.

That’s because the Canucks had been disrespected by the Blackhawks’ in-arena host at the United Center.

Billed as the “struggling Canucks” to those in attendance, it clearly did not sit well with the Canucks social media team.

Tonight the in-arena host in Chicago called us the "struggling #Canucks" but based off who won tonight and how we're ahead of them in the standings, we would have to respectfully disagree 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♂️ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 1, 2022

Okay, so it wasn’t exactly Carolina Hurricanes level roasting, but that’s about as ruthless as the Canucks Twitter account gets, and I’m here for it.

Of all the teams, the Chicago Blackhawks shouldn’t be talking. With a 16-22-7 record, they’ve got the third-worst record in the Western Conference and are a full seven points back of the Canucks.

Canucks fans appeared to enjoy the quip, with the tweet earning 344 retweets and over 3,600 likes — not to mention an article on Daily Hive!

TALK YOUR SMACK ADMIN — christian 🏒🐳 (@cmsnaaa) February 1, 2022

YOO OKAY THE CANUCKS MEDIA MANAGER FINALLY SHOWING SOME BITE LET’S GO — C9 2022 Champs! (@C9atWorlds) February 1, 2022

The Canucks don’t have bragging rights over many teams, though they do have the ninth-best winning percentage (.700) in the NHL since Bruce Boudreau was hired on December 5. Vancouver is 4-1-3 in their last eight games, despite losing their top two goalies and many of their top forwards to COVID protocols for much of it.

The Canucks play the second of a back-to-back tonight in Nashville — their last game before the NHL All-Star break. Thatcher Demko will be in goal, with Tanner Pearson returning from COVID protocol. Vasily Podkolzin will also be back in the lineup after being healthy scratched in Chicago.