BC’s unseasonably warm week has meant many areas like Vancouver and Victoria have broken records, and one area in particular is getting particularly balmy (almost).

According to the weather records released by Environment and Climate Change Canada, the temperature on Sunday was so warm that it crushed existing records not seen in decades for January 28, thanks to a mild airmass.

It was 11.7°C at the Vancouver International Airport, smashing the old record set in 1992 of 7.4°C, and there’s a good chance that the record will be broken on Monday as well.

The new record for Pitt Meadows goes back even further — 89 years!

It was 10.3°C on Sunday, breaking the old record of 7.2°C set in 1935.

For a moment on Monday, West Vancouver was the hottest spot in Canada. However, as of the time of writing, Dawson Creek has unseated the city as it is a reported 13.8°C at the airport. Compared to the coldest place in Canada, Eureka, Nunavut, which is a bone-chillingly cold -45.6°C.

These temperatures are not going away anytime soon; the forecast predicts that above-seasonal warmth will remain, and that could wreak havoc on this year’s already frustrating ski season and drought conditions in some areas.