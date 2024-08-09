Vancouver to feel like 35°C before a drastic weather change arrives

Summer is seriously bringing the heat to Vancouver this weekend, but it’ll be short-lived because the weather is set to flip by next week.

According to the latest forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada, it’s supposed to feel like 35°C away from the water on Saturday with the humidity. Closer to the water, it will feel more like 31°C.

Smoke from BC and Washington wildfires will continue making skies hazy, and Metro Vancouver predicts air quality could worsen Friday afternoon and Saturday.

Metro Vancouver communications specialist Greg Valou tells Daily Hive the hot weekend ahead means fire risk will be high. He asked people getting outside to be “vigilant and careful” about fire risk.

The heat will shut off abruptly on Sunday, though, when temperatures cool down to the low 20s.

Monday brings cloud cover to the region as temperatures dip further—by Tuesday, the forecast high is only 20°C.

So there’s only a day and a half of heat left before things turn to the cooler side. Are you looking forward to the weather change? Let us know in the comments.