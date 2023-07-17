Brief showers hit Vancouver before sun returns all week

Rain in Vancouver is not a surprise, but in the middle of the summer? That’s something we don’t see too often.

The weather forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) predicts a 40% chance of rainfall Monday morning amidst an otherwise sunny week. So don’t forget that umbrella at home today.

Despite the short-lived showers to start off your Monday, the week remains sunny and hot. The temperatures will be above the 20ºC mark with cooler nights. Today will be the coolest of all week with a high of 23ºC and a low of 13ºC.

You will also see some hotter days this week as Wednesday and Thursday could feel warmer than 30°C, according to the Weather Network.

The weekend is a great opportunity to get your tan on as Saturday and Sunday are pleasant and sunny at about 25ºC.

It also seems like the sunny weather will carry forward into next week, as July 24 will see a high of 24ºC while feeling like 27ºC — we’re already sweating.

The days might be hot and toasty but the evenings are much cooler the entire week at about 15ºC on average — perfect for a breezy patio dinner.

Rain or not, be sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, and soak in the sun responsibly.