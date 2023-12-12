Happy hot-idays: Vancouver to have bright, not white Christmas weather

While there’s still plenty of time for the weather forecast to change, Vancouver won’t be having a white Christmas but a bright and potentially warmer-than-average one this winter.

According to the 14-day forecast from The Weather Network (TWN), Christmas Day is set to be a beautiful sunny one, with a high of 7˚C.

The Weather Network calls this system of warmth “abnormal” and “unusual.”

For those expecting beach weather, it won’t get as warm as it will in some parts of Canada. In some locales, The Weather Network expects a 20-degree temperature anomaly.

In Vancouver, TWN doesn’t even call for freezing temperatures, and overnight temps are expected only to go as low as 5˚C.

For anyone hoping for a white Christmas in Vancouver, there isn’t even a centimetre of snow in the holiday weather forecast. The most precipitation that The Weather Network expects is around 7 mm of rain for the week.

According to meteorologist Tyler Hamilton, Vancouver hasn’t seen all that many snowless winters since the 1940s.

A look at past snowless winter seasons at @yvrairport: pic.twitter.com/quCM9EgwEQ — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) December 11, 2023

He also suggests there’s an El Nino connection.