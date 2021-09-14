Vancouver could see wind gusts of up to 70 km/h overnight

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for strong wind gusts in parts of Metro Vancouver, including Vancouver, Burnaby, and New Westminster.

Winds of up to 70 km/h are expected to arrive overnight Tuesday, potentially lasting until Wednesday afternoon.

The wind warning also extends to the North Shore, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, and Delta.

According to Environment Canada, a cold front is crossing southern BC on Tuesday night.

Strong winds are expected to persist until Wednesday morning, before easing on Wednesday afternoon.

The forecast, on top of this alert, shows a cold and wet week ahead for Vancouver.

Overnight lows will reach the single digits for the first time in a long time.