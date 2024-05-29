Starbucks has a buy-one-get-one deal on drinks across Canada this week

Nothing puts a spring in your step quite like a caffeine boost, and Starbucks is bringing back its Buy One, Get One (BOGO) offer across Canada for one day only this week.

Customers at the coffee chain will be able to buy one of many handcrafted drinks on Friday, May 31, and get a second for free.

All you need to do to claim the BOGO offer is be a Starbucks Reward Member and purchase a handcrafted beverage between noon and 6 pm local time.

Whether you’re sharing with a BFF or a family member, or even if you want an extra beverage all to yourself, you’ll be able to get a second handcrafted drink of equal or lesser value for free.

If you aren’t already a Starbucks Rewards Member, now is the time to do it to take advantage of the sweet offer.

It may just be the time to try out the coffee chain’s exciting new summer menu, such as its boba-inspired sips, the Summer-Berry Refreshers Beverages with raspberry-flavoured pearls, or the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew.

Whatever your drink of choice, you can get more bang for your buck this Friday!