Wayfair Canada is hiring for some jobs in Metro Vancouver and some of them pay really well.

The Boston-based e-commerce company that sells home furniture has a Warehouse in Richmond, where these Metro Vancouver jobs would be based, though there are some remote jobs that the company is hiring for as well.

Jobs offered by Wayfair for Metro Vancouver residents require varying degrees of experience, with some entry-level positions and management roles available.

On the entry-level side of things, Wayfair is seeking warehouse associates. The position pays $19.50 an hour plus a $1.50 night shift premium. Benefits include RRSP and medical and dental coverage from day 1, competitive pay and incentives, overtime pay, and a referral bonus.

If you have a maintenance or trades background, Wayfair is also hiring a Maintenance Technician, and this class two position starts at $45 per hour. It also includes all the same benefits as the warehouse associate gig. A minimum of three years of experience in maintenance is required.

Wayfair is hiring for a similar role with the warehouse general maintenance labourer position. This position starts at a pay rate of $28.50 per hour and requires someone with a solid mechanical aptitude, including basic carpentry and maintenance experience.

Last August, Wayfair, which currently has a market cap of over US$7 billion, announced layoffs to its global workforce.

For a complete list of available positions, click here.