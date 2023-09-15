Freshslice Pizza is hiring for shockingly well-paying jobs in Metro Vancouver

If you’ve been dreaming about jobs that could earn you up to, or even over, $100,000 in Metro Vancouver, you likely wouldn’t have considered Freshslice Pizza as an option.

It turns out the well-known Canadian pizza franchise has a lot of jobs available, and some offer pay as plentiful as the toppings on some of their pizzas, like the Mediterranean Feast.

Jobs are being offered in Vancouver, Burnaby and other Freshslice Pizza locations around Canada.

Freshslice’s highest-paid role being offered is for director of operations, a hybrid remote role based out of Burnaby. The full-time permanent role provides between $90,000 and $150,000, likely based on experience. Applicants need experience with being a franchisee and in restaurant management.

One of the roles being offered that you don’t need as much experience for is the pizza chef position. Freshslice is hiring a full-time or part-time pizza chef, which can pay up to $23.50 per hour. While experience is preferred, Freshslice says it will train the right person.

Freshslice is also looking for a district manager, a position based out of Vancouver that pays up to $120,000 per year.

If marketing is your forte and you have experience, you can make up to $100,000 as the digital marketing manager at Freshslice.

The pizza chain is also looking for folks with AutoCAD experience and is hiring a draftsperson, who can make up to $100,000 per year.

Vacancies are also being filled for regular team members who can make up to $17 per hour plus bonus pay and tips. You only need secondary school education to apply.