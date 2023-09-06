Coast Mountain Bus Company is hiring for some well-paying jobs

Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) is hiring for several well-paying jobs around Metro Vancouver, and if you’re a fan of life on the road, it comes with a slew of benefits and can be a lucrative gig.

Starting wages are highly competitive, and all open positions come with various perks, not limited to free transit.

While drivers are being hired, positions are not limited to being behind the wheel.

Other positions available are suited for applicants with a background in IT, mechanics, and administration.

Does being a driver pay well?

For conventional transit operators, starting wages are nothing to scoff at, even as a trainee.

As a trainee, the starting rate is $27.43 per hour in the first 30 days of training before a bump up to $29.39 for your first eight months on the job.

Pay is bumped to $31.35 for the next eight months, $35.27 for the next eight months, and $39.19 per hour afterward.

Benefits include medical and dental coverage, paid vacation, a transit pass for you and two family members and paid training.

As a community shuttle operator, wages are still competitive but slightly less than those of a conventional transit operator.

Wages start at $23.57 per hour, and you can earn up to $32.69 per hour.

Other Coast Mountain Bus Company jobs

If you’re more keen to be involved in the technical or mechanical side of things, Coast Mountain is hiring a serviceperson trainee, which starts at $25.39 per hour.

Full-time mechanics, which CMBC is currently hiring for, can earn $55.19 per hour.

CMBC is also hiring transit security officers, which can pay between $5,115 to $6,142 per month.

For more information on a career with CMBC, click here.