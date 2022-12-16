NewsCrime

Police watchdog called in after man dies at a Burnaby business

Amir Ali
Dec 16 2022, 10:31 pm
Online reports suggest the incident took place at Kensington Square(Google Maps)

An investigation is underway after a death related to an overdose at a Burnaby business.

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) about the incident.

On December 16, around 6 am, Burnaby RCMP responded to a call from Emergency Health Services (EHS) about someone suffering an apparent overdose who had reportedly been involved in a physical altercation with an employee at a Burnaby business.

While the BC RCMP statement doesn’t mention the business’s name, some online reports have pointed to a Burnaby Starbucks located at the Kensington Square Shopping Centre.

While the overdose victim was being apprehended, he began to show signs of medical distress. EHS and Advance Life Support tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police actions are linked to the man’s death. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.”

