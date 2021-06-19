Canadians who got AstraZeneca can now see "Springsteen on Broadway"

Canadian recipients of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can now go down, down, down and see “Springsteen on Broadway.”

The Jujamcyn Theatres, where The Boss’s shows will be held, reversed course on June 18 and will now allow those who have been fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca to attend.

An updated FAQ on the theatre company’s website states that guests who have been fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO approved COVID-19 vaccine will be permitted.

The change is based off of amended New York State guidelines, the theatre noted.

Previously, only those who had been immunized with an FDA approved vaccine – Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson – were able to see “Springsteen on Broadway.”

The guideline left out Canadian fans who have been immunized with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been approved by Health Canada but not the FDA.

The WHO has approved the three aforementioned vaccines, as well as AstraZeneca/Oxford and China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac.

“Springsteen on Broadway” is billed as “an intimate night with Bruce, his guitar, a piano, and his stories.” The show runs from June 26 until September 4, with tickets on sale now