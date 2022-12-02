Watch FREE movies and shows on Pluto TV, a brand-new streaming platform

Wake up, babe, a new streaming platform just dropped, and we can watch hundreds of movies and TV shows for free!

After months of anticipation, Pluto TV has finally come to Canada, and there are 20,000 hours of free programming to watch.

In fact, they’ve especially curated tons of movies to watch each day of the month of December.

If you’re wondering how this company makes money from the roster of content it offers at no cost, it is through commercials. You might see an ad break here and there during your holiday movie marathon, but hey — nothing beats not paying for stuff.

Netflix also has a similar model for their Basic with Ads subscription package, but you still have to pay a few dollars each month and create an account. Apple TV recently jacked up its prices, too.

Not only does Pluto TV have a massive library of movies and TV series to choose from but also free live TV. You don’t have to sign up for anything or create an account.

The streaming platform has a global audience of nearly 70 million monthly active users spread out across three continents and over 30 countries around the world. Its user interface is easy to grasp and get used to, so you can enjoy a variety of movie genres without as much as a hiccup.