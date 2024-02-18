NewsWeather

Warmer temperatures slowly returning to Vancouver this week

Feb 18 2024, 6:16 pm
Jaromir Vanek/Shutterstock

There is good news ahead. 

After a chilly long weekend that’s had us huddling with our family members to stay warm, temperatures in the lower double digits are expected ahead. 

After a day of single-digit temperatures, the end of the long weekend will slightly warm up. 

As of around 10 am on Sunday, the Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) forecast predicts Monday will bring a daytime high of 10°C. 

Daytime highs for the rest of the week could similarly range from 10°C to 11°C. 

However, ECCC said temperatures could drop again as overnight lows will be as cold as 3°C to 8°C this week. 

ECCC

While there is some sun to look forward to, ECCC predicts rain to fall Monday night and Tuesday night into Thursday before it brightens up again. 

If you’re sick of the cooler weather, you won’t have to deal with it much longer. As the spring season rolls around the corner, we could see temperatures well above seasonal values.

