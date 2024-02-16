Dougle-digit temps return to Vancouver after chilly long weekend

Huddle close to your family this long weekend because the weather might get a little chilly in Vancouver.

After a few weeks of warmer weather in the lower double digits, Friday kicks off a series of cooler days, with single-digit temperatures in the cards until Tuesday next week.

The weather this long weekend will require you to layer up, as overnight lows will be as cold as 3°C, and daytime highs are expected to reach just 9°C on Monday.

As of around 9 am on Friday, Vancouver was a chilly 2.8°C, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). The expected high today is 8°C, but overnight we’ll drop down to almost freezing, with temperatures reaching 2°C.

The weather may also get wet for this Family Day long weekend in Vancouver.

ECCC expects some showers on Saturday night into Sunday and Monday. If it does rain, things are expected to clear up by Monday night. There’s the potential for more showers on Tuesday, but temperatures will reach double digits.

Things could also get a little blustery this weekend, with winds on Friday night gusting at speeds up to 40 km/h. High winds are also expected on Saturday.

If you’re sick of the cooler weather, you won’t have to deal with it much longer. As the spring season rolls around the corner, we could see temperatures well above seasonal values.