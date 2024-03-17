Warm weather returns to Metro Vancouver and shatters temperature records

Around Metro Vancouver and across BC, people have quickly flocked to parks and beaches to enjoy the bright, warm, sunny weather we’ve missed.

The weather in Metro Vancouver areas certainly made it feel like summer, as some seriously sunny skies shone, and some temperature records were even broken.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s daily weather summaries, numerous warm temperature records were broken across BC on Saturday.

West Vancouver broke a 41-year-old weather record, reaching 18.7ºC on Saturday, besting the old high of 15.5ºC set in 1983. White Rock got 0.5ºC warmer, beating a record of 19.0ºC set in 1983.

Abbotsford was even warmer, reaching 22.6ºC, smashing the old record of 22.2ºC set in 1947.

ECCC recorded 39 record-breaking temperatures across BC on Saturday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has forecast that temperatures in Vancouver could even break records on Monday. According to ECCC, the highest temperature recorded to date for March 18 is 16.8ºC.

However, it’s not time to put the umbrellas away just yet.

Starting Wednesday, ECCC predicts showers for the rest of the week with a flight drop in temperatures to 10ºC.

With files from Beth Rochester