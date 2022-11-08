Canadian wanted for attempted double murder found living lavish in London

A high-profile Canadian fugitive wanted for an attempted double murder has been found living in luxury in South London.

Usman Kassim from Toronto is among the BOLO’s top 25 fugitives, and police had issued a $50,000 for anyone who helped find him.

Earlier this year, Kassim was wanted on six outstanding warrants in relation to several investigations. Toronto Police held a news conference with the BOLO program on March 30, 2022, detailing Kassim’s crimes and requesting the public’s help in finding him.

“In January of 2020, [Kassim] was identified as a suspect in an assault investigation, and was wanted for assault, criminal harassment, and several failed-to-comply charges,” TPS Detective Sergeant Michelle Olszevski told reporters.

She added that just four months later, officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the area of Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East. “It’s alleged that [Kassim] was driving a vehicle with a passenger when that passenger fired a fun at people sitting in a nearby car, and thankfully, no one was injured.”

In relation to that case, Kassim faces two counts of attempted murder, but investigators were unable to identify the other person in the vehicle.

But that wasn’t all.

In October last year, a woman reported being approached by a man in an underground garage in the Sheppard Avenue East and Yorkland Road area. She alleged that Kassim held a gun to her head and threatened her.

The criminal rammed a police cruiser and escaped apprehension.

“For this case, Guzman has wanted on firearm offences, threatened death, and flight from police,” noted Olszevski.

Kassim’s last known addresses were Woodbridge and Toronto, but investigators had no idea what was next.

The “armed, violent and dangerous” man moved to the UK and was living in an upscale tower block in Battersea, South London, when he was arrested by British police on October 1.

The luxury building has a rooftop terrace, a pool, and even a spa. According to The Daily Mail, a single apartment in this tower can cost up to £1 million – nearly CND$1.5 million.

The Mirror reports that Kassam appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 31. He’s facing 10 charges in his extradition proceedings.