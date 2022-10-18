Three of Canada's 10 most wanted are in Alberta

On Tuesday, the Be on the Lookout (BOLO) program updated its Top 25 list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives and three of them are from Alberta.

Kier Bryan Granado is number two on the list. He is wanted for murder in Calgary and there is a $100,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Granado is wanted by the Calgary Police Service on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder from an incident that happened in December 2015. He has been evading arrest since charges were laid against him in July 2019. An INTERPOL Red Notice has been issued for him.

He has been identified to be working with the Fresh off the Boat Killers (FK) gang. Members of the FK gang are known to be involved in organized crime activities.

Granado is from Calgary and he has strong ties to the city. Investigators believe he may be living in the Greater Toronto Area under a false identity, evading arrest with Tommy Ngo, another individual wanted for murder by the Toronto Police Service.

People are warned to take no action to apprehend Granado themselves. He may be armed and dangerous.

He is five feet tall, 84 pounds with a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to submit it to Crimestoppers.

Talal Amer is sixth on the list. He was wanted by Calgary police for manslaughter and there is a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Police believe he is responsible for a major crash that killed a single mother of five, Angela McKenzie. Police also believe he shot another man who would survive.

They believe Amer was driving 150 km/h in a 50 zone in a high-speed car chase.

The incident occurred five days after Amer’s sentence for attempted murder ended earlier this year.

Amer is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for manslaughter, attempted murder, and several gun-related offences. He’s described as a dangerous and unpredictable suspect with a lengthy criminal record and ties to organized crime.

Investigators believe Amer may be in Alberta, British Columbia, or elsewhere in Canada. He has strong ties to Calgary.

He is 5’11, 230 lbs, possibly with a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to submit it to Crimestoppers.

Saed Osman is Edmonton’s most wanted, coming in at number five in the country.

Osman is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder in relation to a lounge shooting that took place on March 12, 2022. This shooting killed one and led to serious injuries to several others who were all struck randomly. Osman remains at large and homicide investigators continue to seek information regarding his whereabouts.

If you have any information about this individual, please contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Edmonton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your tip online.

The top 10 wanted fugitives in Canada

Read the full list here.

With files from Nikitha Martins