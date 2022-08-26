News

Walmart says supply chain issues causing low stock at BC stores (PHOTOS)

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Aug 26 2022, 9:28 pm
Walmart says supply chain issues causing low stock at BC stores (PHOTOS)
@ArzzielMarcena/Twitter

Walmart Canada is apologizing to customers after some British Columbian shoppers noticed some shockingly bare shelves at stores across the province.

The grocery store chain told Daily Hive that internal supply chain challenges are affecting the fresh and frozen food stock.

“This is not what our customers expect and deserve,” an email reads.

“We are prioritizing this issue and product availability continues to improve daily. We apologize to our customers for this short-term inconvenience and thank them for their understanding.”

While Walmart said fresh and frozen food is impacted, one customer also pointed out a low stock of shoes at their local store.

Walmart Canada has not clarified if it has a timeline for when the issue will be resolved.

