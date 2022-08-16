NewsShoppingTransportationCanadaMoney

Canada's inflation rate slowed down in July, but grocery prices spiked

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Aug 16 2022, 3:46 pm
Canada's inflation rate slowed down in July, but grocery prices spiked
Denys Kurbatov/Shutterstock

After breaking a bunch of records, Canada has finally slowed down on the inflation front, as the rate fell in July — but the opposite happened to grocery prices.

According to Statistics Canada, the Consumer Price Index stood at a startling 8.1% in June on a year-over-year basis. Such a spike hadn’t been seen in the country in 39 years.

In July, the CPI rose 7.6%, and Statistics Canada believes this may be due to the dip in gas prices.

“While gasoline prices declined on a monthly basis in July, prices for other non-durable goods like natural gas and groceries rose,” reads the federal statistics agency’s latest report.

“Prices for food purchased from stores increased more on a year-over-year basis in July (+9.9%) than in June (+9.4%).”

This may have led to heightened cost of buying food from restaurants (+7.3%) in July. It also accelerated way faster than it did in to June.

Canadians also paid 25.5% more in airfare in July, as airports juggled with unmanageable passenger traffic, flight delays, and cancellations.

Possibly lending to the spike in travel, hotels and traveller accommodation costs hit 47.7% compared to July 2021. Ontario bore the brunt of this with a staggering 70% price increase.

So while, overall, there’s been an inflation rate slowdown, largely due to gas prices plummeting, it’s likely that rising grocery prices will continue to make living in Canada harder to afford.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Shopping
+ Transportation
+ Canada
+ Money
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.