An absolutely enormous wall of solar panels is being installed in Toronto

A colossal wall of solar panels is coming to Etobicoke, Toronto, and it’ll be the largest of its kind in all of North America.

Mitrex Inc., a company that manufactures Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) systems, announced on Tuesday that they have begun working on the wall spanning 7,000 square feet.

They said they’re attempting to offset their carbon emissions, as “building operations and construction materials currently contribute to 40% of annual global carbon emissions.”

That number is feared to grow in the future, and Mitrex Inc. wants to counter it with their new BIPV wall system.

Wondering what “BIPV” means? Full disclosure: So were we.

Natural Resources Canada describes BIPV as “solar power generating products or systems that are seamlessly integrated into the building envelope and part of building components such as façades, roofs or windows.”

Not only do they help convert solar energy into electricity, but they also envelope the building, providing weather protection, insulation, noise protection, and illumination through daylight.

This wall system in Etobicoke will help generate 90,000 kWh of power per year. But aside from its contributions to reducing the carbon footprint, it’s going to have a bonus quality — it’ll look really cool.

Three Mitrex Solar Facade variants are being used to construct it and they all come in different colours. The wall will also have stone cladding, which will add to its aesthetic appeal.

According to Mitrex, the cost of an average BIPV system installation can be covered within the first five years. For this one, the company could cover the cost in less than a year, thanks to certain off-grid financial savings.

“This BIPV wall will further help us to offset our carbon emissions and lead us towards our sustainability goals,” said Danial Hadizadeh, Founder and CEO of Mitrex Inc. “With this initiative, we are going to set an example on how to utilize solar technology in generating electricity without compromising the aesthetics of the building.”

The wall adds to a greener future for Canada and its booming construction industry. Mitrex Inc. said they foresee a future where “every surface can be converted into an energy-generating unit.”