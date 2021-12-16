Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is making waves with their new zero emissions ferry that will take passengers to the island airport.

The ferry, named Marilyn Bell I, was officially re-launched on Thursday at a historic ribbon cutting debuting Canada’s first zero emission, lithium-ion electric ferry. The ferry had previously used diesel and was retrofitted to run on renewable energy.

The ferry is powered by electricity from “clean wind and solar sources provided by Bullfrog Power,” a statement from PortsToronto reads.

According to PortsToronto, owners of Billy Bishop, the move reduces emissions made by the airport by 530 tonnes.

Not only will it greatly reduce emissions, it will also reduce sound as the electric ferry is much quieter than non-electric ferries.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport’s 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘺𝘯 𝘉𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘐 is now Canada’s first truly zero emission, lithium-ion electric ferry. pic.twitter.com/SdS7NpIzTI — Billy Bishop Airport (@BBishopAirport) December 15, 2021

“In removing all fuel components of the Marilyn Bell and replacing with lithium-ion batteries we will eliminate all GHG emissions related to the operation of the ferry – Clean. We will power these lithium-ion batteries with 100% Bullfrog Power – Green. And we will significantly reduce the noise associated with ferry operations – Quiet,” Geoffrey Wilson, CEO of PortsToronto, said in a statement.

The move to electric is just one step PortsToronto is taking towards being more environmentally friendly. They are currently in talks with a startup airline that proposes to be zero emissions by 2025.