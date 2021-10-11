The Great Canadian Baking Show will totally restore your faith in humanity

The last 18 months have been tough for all Canadians. And right from the start of the pandemic, many found solace in baking, with sourdough and banana bread-related posts regularly showing up in our social media feeds.

Some amateur bakers even took their passion for culinary arts to the next level by going on to compete in The Great Canadian Baking Show, which airs on CBC and CBC Gem. “Baking has been a touchstone during this pandemic — like the most comforting thing in my life,” said former contestant Sheldon Lynn at the start of Season 4 earlier this year.

In past seasons of the show, we’ve seen bakers go out of their way to help others in genuinely heartwarming, restore-your-faith-in-humanity moments. And unlike so many competition-based shows, these competitors are here to make friends. In the first episode of Season 4 specifically, we saw Raufikat Oyawoye (who went on to win the show) help Bertie Diaz when he began to panic as his entire bake went sideways.

Oyawoye’s words, “Don’t worry about this, Bertie, we have this,” gave us an inspiring dose of joy we didn’t even know we needed. Now, as Season 5 launches later this week, we’re looking forward to captivating scenes of kindness just as much as the weekly baking themes.

One of the things we love about The Great Canadian Baking Show is that you can start watching it at any time, even if you’ve missed past seasons. You’ll see 10 of Canada’s best amateur bakers compete in a series of themed culinary challenges that celebrate their diverse backgrounds, families, and communities.

Watch the bakers put their own unique spin on tons of classic, delicious treats, and prepare yourself for the warm fuzzies when many describe the nostalgic connections they have to the dishes they prepare. From the precise piping of frosting to perfectly flaky pastries, cake bases to dough-kneading, fermentation to glazing, and so much more, you won’t want to miss the action that unfolds with each theme.

The show is set to kick off with a cake theme for week one, followed by six weekly themes ahead of the finale: cookies, celebration, bread, pies and tarts, caramel, and patisserie. And whether you’re an avid fan or new to the show, you can expect to see some spectacular delights created for the two brand-new themes this year, celebration week and caramel week.

Curious to know who will be participating in Season 5 of The Great Canadian Baking Show?

There will be amateur bakers all the way from BC to PEI. Among them is 23-year-old industrial design student Aimee DeCruyenaere who brings whimsy and precision to her bakes; Maritime paralegal Amanda Muirhead whose passion for flavourful baking dates back to her childhood; Toronto-based orthodontic dental hygienist Alina Fintineanu whose love of baking desserts with dramatic impact also stems back to her childhood.

Competitor Caron Lau, an occupational therapist from Richmond, BC, got her crash course in baking foundations while visiting a friend in a convent. East Coaster and mental health researcher Dougal Nolan has a lifelong love of baking and enjoys exploring new techniques to try in the kitchen. Montreal-based choreographer Kunal Ranchod picked up his mother’s love of food at a young age and enjoys the balanced, technical art side of baking.

In Ottawa, designer Marian Castelino uses baking as an outlet to express her artistic talent, creating playful, colourful bakes. Regina-based health administrator Stephen Nhan discovered his love of baking while watching cooking shows as a kid, and today, he merges his passion for food and science in each bake. Ontario-based small business owner Steve Levitt started baking to create the best possible treats to indulge in at home, with a focus on flavour.

And Vincent Chan, a graphic designer from Mississauga, Ontario, realized his love for baking at his uncle’s Chinese bakery while growing up, and he now takes a technical approach to his bakes.

In case you missed it, Season 4 rolled out with two new hosts — comedian and actor Ann Pornel and comedian, actor, and writer Alan Shane Lewis. The pair bring their energy, vibrant personalities, and plenty of laughs to each episode while cheering on the contestants.

And when it comes to judging each baked creation, acclaimed pastry chefs and industry experts Bruno Feldeisen and Kyla Kennaley will be there to dish up notes on what worked and what perhaps needs a little improvement to maximize taste and overall creative design.

As a warm-spirited competition that celebrates personal achievement and the joy of baking, The Great Canadian Baking Show is the ideal feel-good watch for fall. Who knows, the show may even inspire your own baking at home.

So, if you’re eager to see which of the bakers’ creations will delight the judges and award them the title of Star Baker, be sure to tune in to Season 5 of The Great Canadian Baking Show, premiering Sunday, October 17 at 8 pm (8:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem. In the meantime, you can satisfy your sweet tooth and catch up on Seasons 1 through 4.