NewsCuratedOutdoors

Wake up early tomorrow to book BC camping for the last weekend in July

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Mar 25 2024, 5:50 pm
Wake up early tomorrow to book BC camping for the last weekend in July
EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock

Be sure to set an alarm for tomorrow if you’re keen to snag a camping reservation for the final weekend of July.

BC Parks opens camping reservations four months out on a rolling window, meaning March 26 at 7 am is the time to book a camping reservation for the prime weekend of July 26 to 28.

Camping reservations can be booked via BC Parks’ website.

All frontcountry campsites in BC open for bookings on a four-month rolling window. These campsites are within one kilometre of a road and provide facilities such as outhouses and drinking water. They’re generally referred to as car camping spots.

Backcountry campsites at the following parks also open for reservations at the four-month mark:

Those hoping to do the Bowron Lake Canoe Circuit this summer have, sadly, already missed their chance. Reservations opened back in October 2023.

Most other backcountry camping opportunities in BC don’t require reservations. Instead, campers should register for a backcountry permit. The permit doesn’t guarantee a tent pad but is required for those staying overnight in provincial parks that don’t accept reservations.

Getting a summertime camping reservation in BC is no easy task, and we’re helping you out by reminding you about key dates for reserving summer weekends.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Curated
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop