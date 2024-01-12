A sure sign warmer weather is on the way? Spring camping reservations are now available for sites in BC parks and you can now book a site in BC provincial parks four months in advance.

One of the most popular camping weekends in BC is the May long weekend and reservations for that weekend will be available as of Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

More and more BCers getting outdoors

Even though there are thousands of sites and dates available every year, it may get a little harder to secure the site or park you are after if you wait too long to book.

According to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, “In 2023, more than 366,000 camping reservations were made, a 15% increase from 2022.”

In March 2022, BC Parks relaunched its reservation service to improve the parks experience in BC.

Another recent update includes a “Notify Me” feature, which allows people to get an alert when a campsite they want becomes available after a reservation was cancelled.

Additional campsites added to reservation system

In addition to the thousands of campsites available in years past, BC is also opening up dozens of new reservable sites in Martha Creek Provincial Park this year.

Part of the park received a bit of an outdoor upgrade, which includes the introduction of accessible pit toilets, potable water, grey-water disposal, and garbage and recycling facilities.

The addition created 32 new campsites, bringing the total to 108, with 83 now available for reservation.

If you are looking to camp in a national park, Parks Canada has also already opened up reservations for 2024 — months earlier than how it was for the 2023 camping season when reservations launched on March 12 due to the agency moving its reservations system to a new platform.

