The best wading pools to beat the heat in Vancouver

Another hot week is in the forecast for Vancouverites, and the City is giving residents another option to beat the heat.

Wading pools are opening up again for the season! And the City says when the pools begin to drain (before closing time), you can still stay in the shallow water for a full day of fun.

Grab your towel and sunblock — a few locations have opened already, with two more set to welcome swimmers this week and next.

A heads up, the Bobolink, Douglas Park, and Slocan Park wading pools are closed until further notice.

Grays Park (Open – August 27)

Description: Located in the Kensington-Cedar Cottage neighbourhood, Grays Park also has plenty of options for sports enthusiasts, including ball hockey, a basketball court, tennis court, a playground, or if you’d like some greenery, there’s a bowling green too!

Where: 4850 St. Catherines Street

When: Monday to Friday 12 pm – 4:30 pm (closed August 2)

Woodland Park (Open – August 28)

Description: Besides a chance to splish-splash in the shallow water, if you’d like to burn off some energy, there’s a playground for the kids and soccer and softball fields at the park.

Where: 705 Woodland Drive

When: Monday to Saturday 1 pm – 4 pm

Clinton Park (Open – August 20)

Description: Clinton Park has several recreational options for you to choose from on top of the shallow pool, such as a playground, baseball diamond, and soccer fields.

Where: 2690 Grant Street

When: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 12 pm – 6:30 pm (Closed August 2)

Collingwood Park (Open – August 27)

Description: Collingwood Park has plenty of green space and shaded areas that are great options for physically distanced picnics and hangouts. For more fun in the sun, it includes a wading pool, basketball court, field house, soccer fields, and softball diamond.

Where: 5275 McKinnon Street

When: Monday to Friday 11 am – 4 pm (Closed August 2)

Robson Park (Open – August 27)

Description: In the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, you’ll find a wading pool at Robson Park, where there’s also a playground for the kids. If you’re in the mood for sports, a ball hockey rink, basketball and tennis courts, and soccer fields.

Where: 599 Kingsway Avenue

When: Monday to Friday 12 pm – 5 pm (Closed August 2)

Ross Park (Open – August 27)

Description: Literally a hop, skip, and a jump away from the wading pool is a playground, and trees creating shade to stay cool underneath. The park also has football, soccer, and softball fields.

Where: 7474 Ross Street

When: Monday to Friday 1 pm – 7 pm (Closed August 2)

Sunrise Park (Open – August 27)

Description: Another great park not only offering a wading pool but an awesome view of the city and mountains. You’ll find an off-leash area, playground and space to play baseball and soccer.

Where: 1950 Windermere Street

When: Monday to Friday 11 am – 4 pm (Closed August 2)

Trimble Park/ West Point Grey Park (Open – August 27)

Description: In the West Point Grey community, you’ll find a wading pool at Trimble Park to dip your toes in! It’s also a popular spot for sports, with baseball and soccer fields, basketball courts, bowling greens, and a jungle gym.

Where: 2250 Trimble Street

When: Monday to Friday 11 am – 3:30 pm (Closed August 2)

Renfrew Park (Open – August 19)

Description: You’re going to find the best of both worlds at Renfrew Park when you head to the wading pool. It includes green space and large trees, an off-leash dog area, football, softball and lighted fields, as well as a playground and indoor swimming.

Where: 2929 East 22nd Avenue

When: Tuesday and Thursday 11 am – 4 pm

Burrard View Park (July 7 – August 18)

Description: You can enjoy a stunning mountain view while you cool off in the wading pool at Burrard View Park — plus, there’s a playground and tennis courts. Not too far away is an off-leash area for dogs at New Brighton Park.

Where: 650 North Penticton Street

When: Wednesday 12 pm – 3:30 pm

Description: This green park with beautiful mountain views offers a little bit of everything for the family. Fido has an off-leash area, there are also two playgrounds for the kids, and if you’re in the mood to play sports, there are baseball diamonds, a football field and a soccer field to boot.

Where: 3434 Falaise Avenue

When: Tuesday and Thursday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.