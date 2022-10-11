Vancouver Police investigating shots fired in the Downtown Eastside

Vancouver Police are investigating reports of shots fired in the Downtown Eastside early Tuesday morning. Reports suggest that bear spray was also deployed in the area.

Just before 11 am, Vancouver Police began receiving calls reporting a man standing at East Hastings and Columbia streets. The reports suggested that the man had just fired a gun and then ran out of the Downtown Eastside.

Witness reports also suggest that bear spray was deployed in the area.

“Officers were at the scene within minutes but were not able to find a victim,” said VPD Constable Jason Doucette in a statement.

“This is a heavily populated area, and we are concerned that someone may have been hit. We encourage anyone who may have been injured to seek medical help and to report the incident to police.”

A statement from Vancouver Police goes on to say that there was evidence of shots fired in the Downtown Eastside, which confirmed the reports police received.

The VPD is still searching the area for a suspect and potential victims.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the VPD at 604-771-3321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.