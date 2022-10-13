A 26-year-old Vancouver resident is frustrated with living on Hastings Street and is sharing his experience of what it’s like going home in the Downtown Eastside.

In July, we did a story titled “What it’s like going home to an apartment in the Downtown Eastside.”

In that story, we shared a video from a YouTube channel called Debbie Hellion and the Apocalypse. It showed Debbie, seated in a mobility assistance device, trying to go home in the Downtown Eastside. Sidewalks were cluttered with tents and other items.

Less than two weeks later, the Vancouver Fire Chief issued a fire order for the removal of structures blocking the sidewalks on East Hastings Street.

Aria Yousefi is the 26-year-old we spoke to for this story, and it doesn’t sound like much has changed since that fire order was issued.

Yousefi has lived in the area for about three years. He sent us a video showing his journey home just two weeks ago, stating that the situation has worsened since then.

“The sidewalks are not walkable, and trying to enter the gate to the building has become a nightmare. There are often people lying out front and will get angry or refuse to move when you ask them,” said Yousefi.

He acknowledged that he’s a larger male and that this isn’t as much of an issue for him as it would be for younger women, kids, or the elderly who live in the building. However, he said those folks hadn’t used the gate since July when the situation worsened.

He also suggests that people living in his building live in fear.

“Many residents are scared to use our alley (which is necessary to get to our garbage and recycling room) or go outside after dark.”

“The expense of petty crime continues to grow”

We asked Yousefi if he’s ever been targeted or involved in any confrontations.

“I have not been involved in such a situation myself, but we hear regularly of people getting attacked in the neighbourhood with weapons.”

He added that the building has several police investigations open for mischief, vandalism, and break-and-enter incidents.

“The expense of petty crime continues to grow for the residents and business owners here while the city saves money on neglecting us.”

We also asked Yousefi if it has become such a problem in this building, why not move?

“I don’t think anyone should have to move because of the government’s inaction. Our building is a great location for local workers and people who enjoy city life. We are contributing members of society who are only requesting that the city provide the same services as they would to residents living just a few blocks away.”

He also points out that many elderly and low-income residents in the building probably couldn’t afford to live anywhere else.

“I ideally want people to know that the current mayor doesn’t care about the concerns of people in the area, the homeless nor residents. He showed that when he had the tent in front of his own apartment.”

What’s the answer?

To paint a picture for us, Yousefi sent a picture of vandalism that occurred just a day before he spoke to Daily Hive.

When asked what he, as a community member, would point to for potential solutions, Yousefi had a lot of suggestions. The answers included treating the situation in the streets like an emergency “so that residents living in buildings around here no longer have to walk on the road.”

He also acknowledged that some people might accuse him of holding NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) attitudes. But instead, he suggests NIMBYism is precisely why the situation in the Downtown Eastside is what it is today.

“What is occurring in our neighbourhood is partly due to the NIMBYism that goes on throughout the city, particularly by our local officials who are willing to say that Street Sweeps are inhumane but quick to enforce such tactics in their own neighbourhoods.”

Yousefi went on to say that the policies that police enforce that displace homeless people in other areas of the city do not seem to be implemented in the Downtown Eastside.

“What we want as a building for a space for those needing to live in tents be allocated, but we would like it to not be right in front of a building with residents.”

He also hopes that police will start enforcing bylaws in the area, an area that is prone to destruction and vandalism.

“All we’re asking is that some sense of normality and care is brought back to the area.”