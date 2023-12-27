Video shows police bust alleged Christmas coat theft on Vancouver SkyTrain

Metro Vancouver Transit Police recovered a rack of believed stolen coats from a SkyTrain car in Vancouver on Christmas day.
Const. Amanda Steed, the force’s media relations officer, told Daily Hive a SkyTrain attendant alerted them about a man who boarded a train at Joyce Station with a rolling rack of brand-new winter coats.
Police got on the train to find the man with the rack of coats still on it. The 35-year-old suspect is homeless and known to police, and officers believed the rack of coats was stolen.
Police say the coats’ total value is estimated at just over $6,000. It’s believed they were stolen during an earlier break-and-enter in Burnaby. The suspect has been released pending further investigation, though charges are being considered.
Officers wheeled the 34 coats off the train and were filmed doing so by a bystander who uploaded a video to social media.
The video has now been widely shared, with some commenters making jokes about the alleged thief including sizing options for the coats’ intended recipients.