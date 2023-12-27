NewsCrime

Video shows police bust alleged Christmas coat theft on Vancouver SkyTrain

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Dec 27 2023, 11:03 pm
Video shows police bust alleged Christmas coat theft on Vancouver SkyTrain
SHUBIN.INFO/Shutterstock | Ko Backpacko/Shutterstock

Metro Vancouver Transit Police recovered a rack of believed stolen coats from a SkyTrain car in Vancouver on Christmas day.

Const. Amanda Steed, the force’s media relations officer, told Daily Hive a SkyTrain attendant alerted them about a man who boarded a train at Joyce Station with a rolling rack of brand-new winter coats.

Police got on the train to find the man with the rack of coats still on it. The 35-year-old suspect is homeless and known to police, and officers believed the rack of coats was stolen.

Police say the coats’ total value is estimated at just over $6,000. It’s believed they were stolen during an earlier break-and-enter in Burnaby. The suspect has been released pending further investigation, though charges are being considered.

Officers wheeled the 34 coats off the train and were filmed doing so by a bystander who uploaded a video to social media.

@yellowneedstosleepThank u Skytrain for doing something 8 stops later with someone with a knife 😍😍😍♬ It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas – Michael Bublé

 

The video has now been widely shared, with some commenters making jokes about the alleged thief including sizing options for the coats’ intended recipients.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop