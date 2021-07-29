Heat warning issued for Metro Vancouver as temperatures near 30°C

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for parts of Metro Vancouver ahead of soaring temperatures.

The alert was issued early Thursday morning and is in effect for several areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

The weather authority warns that a heat wave will descend upon the city today, bringing daytime highs near 30°C. Overnight lows will hover in the mid to upper teens.

The heat wave is expected to last through Saturday night, with cooler temperatures arriving in the south coast on Sunday morning.

Environment Canada noted that local Medical Health Officers expect the heat to lead to increased health and safety risks and advise the public to take precautions.

Although extreme heat affects everyone, young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and those working or exercising outdoors are at greater risk.

The weather authority advises drinking plenty of water and staying in a cool place, such as a swimming pool, shower, or space with a lot of shade.

People should reduce their risk by scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day and check on older family and friends.

Symptoms of heat illness can include rashes, cramps, dizziness, fainting, nausea, and rapid breathing or heartbeat.