Canada-wide search on to find two men with Vancouver gang ties

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is hoping the general public will come forward to assist police in a Canada-wide search for two men with connections to the ongoing gang conflict in the city.

“Both of these men are believed to be associated with the Metro Vancouver gang conflict,” says VPD Constable Tania Visintin. “The charges stem from Taskforce Tourniquet, a joint forces operation led by the Vancouver Police that targeted four major violent crime groups in Metro Vancouver.”

Romano Martodihardjo is 47-years-old and has a medium-coloured complexion. He’s five feet five inches and around 170 pounds. He also has a tattoo of a mermaid on his chest and a “purdy” tattooed on his upper left arm. He’s wanted Canada-wide for stolen property under $5,000, occupying a vehicle with a firearm, and possession of a firearm with ammunition.

Martodihardjo was last seen in Saskatoon.

The other suspect is a South Asian male named Moeen Khan. Believed to be 25 years old and around 180 pounds, at five feet eight inches tall. He has short black hair with a black beard.

Khan has “my brother’s keeper” tattooed across his chest. He was last seen in Pakistan and now wanted Canada-wide for conspiracy to commit murder.

#VPDNews: Vancouver Police are seeking help from the public to find two men currently wanted Canada-wide for conspiracy to commit murder, possession of stolen property and firearm charges. https://t.co/Vl5kk2I6Vx pic.twitter.com/oeh3O8bf7i — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 16, 2021

The VPD says that if any member of the public sees either of these two men or knows of their whereabouts, they are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

