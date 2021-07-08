Federal government to ban sale of new gas cars in 2035

The federal government is accelerating its zero-emission vehicle mandate by five years, with the ban on the sale of new gas-powered, light-duty cars and passenger trucks coming into effect in 2035 instead of 2040.

Interim targets will also be established for 2025 and 2030, and additional measures may be introduced beyond the federal greenhouse gas emissions regulations on light-duty vehicles.

According to the federal government, accelerating the mandate will help fight climate change, given that transportation accounts for a quarter of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions.

To help achieve the 2035 target, the federal government has stated it will pursue investment and regulation changes to help Canadians and the industry transition into zero-emission vehicles, especially towards electric-battery vehicles. This includes consumer rebates, charging stations, business tax breaks, and subsidizing industry transition costs.

“Cutting our transportation emissions is one of the most readily achievable and economically beneficial paths Canada can take on the road to net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, the federal minister of environment and climate change, in a statement.

“That’s why we are committed to aligning Canada’s zero-emission vehicles sales targets with those of the most ambitious North American jurisdictions.”

The new 2035 target puts Canada in line with California and the United Kingdom, as well as the provincial regulations of Quebec.

British Columbia, currently North America’s leader in electric-battery vehicle adoption, had also previously set its own 100% zero-emission vehicle sales target by 2040.