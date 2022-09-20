News

"Sh*tty move": Vancouverites fired up as Commodore Ballroom going cashless

Nikitha Martins
Sep 20 2022, 7:02 pm
The Commodore Ballroom (Facebook)

One of Vancouver’s most popular clubs has announced it will no longer accept cash, and people have THOUGHTS.

Since the Commodore Ballroom posted about this change late Monday afternoon, the comments section has been filled with questions, anger, and concern. 

The post gave no reason in the recent online posts as to why it is shifting, but the change seems to have taken effect immediately. 

However, according to the website, the venue already does not accept paper tickets either. Meaning the Commodore had already shifted to mobile ticketing for all its events this year.


Debit cards, mobile forms of payment, and credit cards (like Visa, Mastercard, and American Express) will still be accepted at the box office and inside the venue. 

Policies at the Commodore Ballroom

Since it is now an entirely cashless venue, the Commodore Ballroom says it will not have ATMs.

Many venues have gone cashless in recent years, including BC Place and the Vogue Theatre as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is really disappointing.”

Social media users have flooded the comments section in hopes of urging the club to rethink the decision. 

“Literally every comment is saying this is bad. Maybe rethink this one, commodore,” one person writes. 

Others who are furious with the change threaten to boycott the venue and say they are taking their business elsewhere. 

“Never going to a show here again,” one person said. 

Someone also asked, what would happen if banks go down again?

Commodore Ballroom/Instagram

“I’ve walked out of every establishment I found out was cashless. Gonna take some serious talent to get me to consider coming to another show at the Commodore (been enjoying shows since the Cheap Thrills days),” one comment reads.

Comments also warn that this move is “not inclusive” to all its customers. 

“This is really disappointing, Commodore. It’s an exclusionary policy that prevents some people from participating in events,” one person said. 

“Apparently the Commodore is not aware that refusing cash is a discriminatory act and they’re asking for a BC human rights complaint. (It discriminates against those with poor credit who might not have access to debit/credit cards and electronic payments),” another person wrote. 

While most of the comments section is filled with anger, some people are less bothered by the idea and say they expect the anger to die down when the venue books people’s favourite artists. 

“You’re all still gonna go when they book your favorite band, don’t even kid yourself,” one person responded to the comments. 

Daily Hive has reached out to the Commodore Ballroom for comment. 

