"One less customer": Some upset by new Commodore Ballroom bag policy

The Commodore Ballroom has updated its bag policy for “everyone’s safety,” but some people are upset by the move.

A significant change is that backpacks will not be permitted in the venue, and while purses are allowed, the maximum allowable bag size is 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or 30 cm x 15 cm x 30 cm.

Live Nation told Daily Hive that the backpack policy has been on the website for months, “no backpacks or large bags.”

The only difference now is that specific size dimensions have been provided.

Any bags that patrons do bring into the venue must be see-through.

This news comes after another major change Commodore Ballroom — which is owned by Live Nation — introduced in 2022 when it announced that it would become a cashless venue, which had people fired up.

Visiting us soon? For everyone’s safety, security and enjoyment, we ask you to only bring small clutches, belt bags, fanny-packs or bags that are clear. Any bags larger than 12” x 6” x 12” will NOT be permitted. Read more on our bag policy here 🎒: https://t.co/EM1oFmKbu6 pic.twitter.com/QN9nTA2Gi1 — Commodore Ballroom (@commodorevcr) April 11, 2023

A Facebook post has some people upset, while others understand it’s sort of the way many venues are going.

“I would rather be at home than going to a metal show with a clear bag. What a f**ing rap of a venue,” one person commented.

Another comment said, “All these new rules at The Commodore are getting really annoying. No longer accept cash and now a clear bag policy.”

On the other side of the debate, someone said, “Lolz at the upset people. This place is the best venue in BC. Keep up the good work and keeping everyone who attends these shows safe! Yall rock!”

Another person acknowledged that the “clear bag thing is becoming normal. At least in bigger venues.”

One Facebook comment read, “One less customer Commodore Craproom.”

Others also complimented the venue for its sound.

