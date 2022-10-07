Vancouver police have released footage of a robbery of a Yaletown boutique that saw staff get bear sprayed in the face.

While police haven’t named the boutique in question, they have revealed it’s located on Howe Street.

The footage obtained by the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) shows a man and a woman collaborating to commit what police call a violent crime that “injured and traumatized two employees.”

It happened last weekend and police believe the suspects who committed the violent act live nearby or frequent the area.

“We’re hoping someone who recognizes them will call police so we can begin to hold them accountable.”

Investigators believe that a man and a woman worked together to commit the robbery, which took place on September 30, shortly before 4 pm.

Police say that a woman in her 30s, wearing all black with a surgical mask to cover her face, entered the store and began browsing through clothing and accessories.

“She selected a purse and briefly posed in a mirror,” VPD said in a statement.

While staff members were distracted, the male accomplice entered the store.

“When the woman tried to leave without paying, the man sprayed the staff in the face, grabbed clothing off the rack, then ran out.”

“Everything about this crime was pre-meditated and we know from experience that criminals like this often strike multiple times before they get caught,” said VPD Sergeant Steve Addison in a statement.

Addison also added that stolen property is resold for pennies on the dollar online or in the Downtown Eastside.

“Tips from the public have helped solve a number of violent assaults this year in Vancouver, and we’re again asking the public to assist.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call 604-717-4034.