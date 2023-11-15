Vancouver police claim suspect "donkey-kicked" officer before violent arrest

The Vancouver Police Department has responded to criticism over a violent arrest in the Downtown Eastside this month.

The November 6 arrest near Main and Hastings streets was captured on video and shared on social media by the Black Vancouver.

The footage shows two police officers holding a man down on the sidewalk as a third officer runs up and kicks the man.

A fourth officer joins the effort to subdue the man, while a fifth stands by.

“VPD gets caught again using excessive force on Black people,” Black Vancouver captioned the upload.

Many in the comments agreed, saying the kick was an unnecessary display of violence.

Sgt. Steve Addison with the VPD told Daily Hive officers were arresting the 27-year-old Burnaby resident that day because his bail conditions prohibited him from being at that intersection. He’s also facing other drugs and weapons charges.

Addison claims the man first tried to walk away when he saw officers approaching and then resisted arrest before falling to the ground.

Addison also alleges the suspect “donkey-kicked” an officer during the arrest.

“Once on the ground, the man continued to physically and verbally resist arrest. The video shows the uncuffed suspect swearing and telling the officers to get their hands off him while attempting to brace his hand on the sidewalk and lifting his shoulder off the ground,” Addison said.

He added that strikes and stun guns are considered reasonable use of physical force when arresting someone who’s physically resisting arrest or assaulting an officer.

“This man chose to resist arrest, and he assaulted a police officer in the process,” Addison said.

As a result of the November 6 incident, the man is facing new charges of obstructing a police officer and carrying a concealed weapon — which was found after the arrest.

With files from Daily Hive’s Nikitha Martins