Editor’s note: This story contains video that some viewers may find disturbing.

Vancouver police are defending an arrest near Trout Lake on Tuesday afternoon, saying officers used “appropriate force” during the situation.

A tweet, from a user named socialistsean, shows the VPD making an arrest in Vancouver.

The VPD responded to the video in a long Twitter thread, saying the man was being arrested for allegedly breaching bail conditions and a protection order.

“An officer asked the man to step out of the car, and he momentarily did. When the officer told him he was under arrest, the man resisted by getting back into the car and refusing to exit. By this time, the officers were aware a child was inside,” reads the tweet.

The VPD goes on to say that they believe the man attempted to flee with the child or barricade himself inside and say, “Either scenario would have put the child in extreme danger.”

It is unfortunate the suspect resisted lawful arrest, and that a child was present when he chose to do that. Our officers comforted the boy and he is now in the care of an appropriate adult. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 12, 2022

Reaction to the arrest and video

A lot of people on social media are still questioning police tactics, asking why they didn’t handle the situation differently, given the fact a child was present.

Others are questioning the video itself and urge others to not jump to conclusions about the incident.

Another user suggests the person being arrested should have just complied, saying “maybe just comply and stop traumatizing your son screaming at the top of your lungs. There’s no beating here just a guy resisting arrest and screaming abuse.”

“Textbook” use of force

On Wednesday morning, VPD Sergeant Steve Addison held a media availability at the offices on Cambie Street, where he took questions from the media regarding the use of force used in this incident.

Addison explained that the man in question in the video was known to police, and is a person known for “escalating violent behaviour.”

When it comes to the use of force, some of the phrases Addison used to describe the actions of police included ‘textbook,’ ‘minimal’ and ‘reasonable.’

“They did everything they needed to do,” said Addison.

“Absolutely textbook, I wouldn’t have done it differently myself.”

He also spoke a little about the negative reaction on social media, suggesting that once the public has context, they support the VPD and its actions.

“When there’s further context given, people realize there are two sides to the story. And that’s one of the reasons why I’m here today to explain there’s more to this than a short one-minute clip that was posted on the internet.”