Canadian artist is on a global mission to showcase the collector's journey

Montreal-born and raised photographer Cedric Sequerra has worn many hats throughout his life, including graphic designer, director, and tech entrepreneur. But the calling that he treasures the most is being an artist.

“Growing up surrounded by my mother’s art, I developed a passion for visual storytelling,” Sequerra told Daily Hive. “My journey started with producing videos as a teenager, gaining traction in the early days of YouTube.

“I also became immersed in the fashion scene, photographing runways in Montreal and frequented New York Fashion Week where my love for photography blossomed.”

Another passion that the acclaimed artist has discovered is collecting, which has blossomed into his photographic calling card and some of his most beloved works.

“My inspiration stems from the vibrant world of pop culture and the unique spirit of collectors,” Sequerra explained. “While I thoroughly enjoy crafting neon and diamond dust artworks featuring beloved characters and icons, there’s an unparalleled thrill in unearthing hidden collections tucked away in attics, basements, or garages.

“Each collection, with its distinctive and captivating narrative, serves as a wellspring of inspiration. Every collection tells a captivating story, and it’s this narrative aspect that continually captivates and fuels my artistic exploration.”

Sequerra has travelled the world photographing unique collections, and he will be showcasing them in a solo exposition called “Chromatic Collections” at Beauchamp Art Gallery in Toronto’s Distillery District this July.

“This show will feature many fresh pieces, unveiling new creations infused with neon and diamond dust, along with new Toyscapes, Bookscapes, Foodscapes, Gamerscapes, Cinescapes and more.

“One standout among my photography projects is the SNES Gamerscape collection, a personal favourite from last year. The extensive post-production work kept me refining it for an extended period before unveiling it to the public. Another cherished piece is the F1 Racerscape created for Montreal’s F1 weekend, drawing admiration from the influx of global tourists.”

Sequerra, who has travelled across the United States and to Europe for his art, also highlights a special soda collection as one of his most memorable works.

“Take, for instance, Gary Feng, the world’s foremost Coca-Cola Can collector. When I had the opportunity to photograph his staggering collection of over 11,000 cans, I couldn’t help but marvel at the thought that each can was meticulously gathered one by one.

“My work enables me to encapsulate the essence of his journey through a series of photographs, sharing his passion with those who may never have had the chance to witness the collection firsthand.”

The Quebec-raised artist shared that his love for collections allows him to connect on a deeper level with his subjects.

“I love collecting graded trading cards… I’ve got a thing for rare esoteric books, comics, Funko Pops, art figures like KAWS, and various toys from the franchises that fueled my childhood. It all boils down to one thing: nostalgia.

“Just like the art I create, my collections are a nod to the past. When people check out my work, I want them to feel that sense of familiarity, like they’re strolling down memory lane.”

Sequerra, who is a self-taught photographer and artist, also has some advice to share with burgeoning creators.

“I firmly believe in the power of experience as the ultimate teacher,” he said. “To fellow artists, filmmakers, photographers, tech enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs, my advice is simple: ‘Just do it.’

“You don’t require a degree or anyone’s permission to explore new ventures. For artists grappling with self-doubt, remember that perfection hinders creation; embracing ‘done, not perfect’ as your ethos is key to progress.”