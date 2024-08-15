The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) has been a Vancouver tradition for over a century and, over its 15-day run, has become the largest annual ticketed attraction in BC.

Though many significant changes have occurred to the PNE’s landscape over the years, like the end of the demolition derby and the logging sports, many things have remained unchanged. Plus, it carries a lot of legacy. The PNE was when the first rotary telephone made its debut in the Pacific Northwest!

We went into the archives to look back at the past ahead of this weekend’s big opening, and maybe you can spot some familiar attractions!

What we’ve all come to know as the PNE began in 1910 as the Industrial Exhibition, meant to showcase BC to the rest of the world and really put Hastings Park on the map. It’s been where many technologies have been showcased. In the photo above, you can see a streetcar arriving at the first Vancouver Exhibition via McGill Street in 1910.

The Pacific National Exhibition’s (PNE) first wooden roller coaster, Dip the Dips, was built in 1914/15 at Hastings Park and replaced in 1925. This photo shows its construction in 1914 in Vancouver. While many assume the wooden roller coaster has been there since the beginning, it was actually a later addition in 1958.

At the time it opened, the PNE was the second-largest event of its kind in North America, behind only the New York State Fair in attendance.

This piece was first published in 2014