The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) has been a Vancouver tradition for over a century and, over its 15-day run, has become the largest annual ticketed attraction in BC.
Though many significant changes have occurred to the PNE’s landscape over the years, like the end of the demolition derby and the logging sports, many things have remained unchanged. Plus, it carries a lot of legacy. The PNE was when the first rotary telephone made its debut in the Pacific Northwest!
James Luke Quiney/Vancouver Archives
Vancouver Exhibition at Hastings Park from outside the gates, 1910. (James Luke Quiney/Vancouver Archives)
What we’ve all come to know as the PNE began in 1910 as the Industrial Exhibition, meant to showcase BC to the rest of the world and really put Hastings Park on the map. It’s been where many technologies have been showcased. In the photo above, you can see a streetcar arriving at the first Vancouver Exhibition via McGill Street in 1910.
Photographer Dormer K Treffry via Heritage Vancouver Society/Flickr
The Pacific National Exhibition’s (PNE) first wooden roller coaster, Dip the Dips, was built in 1914/15 at Hastings Park and replaced in 1925. This photo shows its construction in 1914 in Vancouver. While many assume the wooden roller coaster has been there since the beginning, it was actually a later addition in 1958.
BC Premier John Oliver eats an ice cream cone, 1916. (Dominion Photo Co./Vancouver Public Library)
Vancouver Exhibition opening, August 1928. (Stuart Thomson/Vancouver Archives)
Pacific National Exhibition Dance Hall. April 14, 1923. (Leonard Frank/Vancouver Public Library)
Vancouver Archives
Exhibition Forum at the PNE. May 1, 1932. (Leonard Frank/Vancouver Public Library)
View from the top of a roller coaster at the PNE. June 14, 1932. (Leonard Frank/Vancouver Public Library)
View of the PNE Buildings and Concessions at Night. August 25, 1933. (Leonard Frank/Vancouver Public Library)
Palace of Horticulture at the Pacific National Exhibition. August 25, 1933. (Leonard Frank/Vancouver Public Library)
The Salt and Pepper ride at the Pacific National Exhibition midway at Hastings Park c.1936. (James Crookall/Vancouver Archives)
Chute the Chute ride at the Pacific National Exhibition midway at Hastings Park c.1936. (James Crookall/Vancouver Archives)
View of rides at the Pacific National Exhibition midway at Hastings Park, c.1936. (James Crookall/Vancouver Archives)
Children’s rides at the Pacific National Exhibition midway at Hastings Park, c.1936. (James Crookall/Vancouver Archives)
A bingo game at the Pacific National Exhibition midway at Hastings Park, c.1936. (James Crookall/Vancouver Archives)
Cars at the top of the Giant Dipper roller coaster at the Pacific National Exhibition midway at Hastings Park, c.1936. (James Crookall/Vancouver Archives)
The Warden and Russell Big House sideshow at the Pacific National Exhibition midway at Hastings Park, c. 1936. (James Crookall/Vancouver Archives)
Canadian Pacific Exhibition, BC poultry display, 1939. (Stuart Thomson/Vancouver Archives)
Canadian Pacific Exhibition, group of women, 1939. (Stuart Thomson/Vancouver Archives)
Vancouver Exhibition Association’s Plan of Hastings Park, 1944. (Don Coltman and Steffens Colmer/Vancouver Archives)
PNE, Exhibition Park, children on merry-go-round. 1949. (Artray/Vancouver Public Library)
Kwakwakaʼwakw artist and woodcarver Ellen Neel and boys working on a totem pole 1952. (Vancouver Archives)
PNE Fashion Show, August 1954. (Leon Holt-Province Newspaper/Vancouver Public Library)
Elvis fans held back during the star’s performance. August 31, 1957. (Province Newspaper/Vancouver Public Library)
The PNE grounds, 1960. (Province Newspaper/Vancouver Public Library)
The PNE Rodeo, 1960. (Mark Faviell/Flickr)
Aerial view of Empire Stadium. October 1965 (David C. Paterson-Province Newspaper/Vancouver Public Library)
Vancouver Archives
At the time it opened, the PNE was the second-largest event of its kind in North America, behind only the New York State Fair in attendance.
