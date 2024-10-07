Wild video shows car flying off-road and crashing into Maple Ridge backyard

News

A video is spreading widely online after a car somehow rolled off the road, over a wall, and landed upside down.

The shocking video was uploaded to Reddit. In it, the vehicle can be seen speedily rolling sideways on a cement wall.

Footage shared later by witness Kevin Kunst shows the aftermath of the car, which crashed into someone’s backyard in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the incident took place Friday around noon. Officers responded to the single-vehicle rollover near 232 Street and Mie Drive.

“The vehicle somehow rolled onto its roof and rested in a residential backyard after it appeared to have caused property damage in multiple backyards,” RCMP said in a statement.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said it is investigating the cause of the incident, and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) is assisting.

“Investigators have determined that alcohol was not a factor,” RCMP confirmed, adding that, fortunately, no one was injured.

The driver of the vehicle sustained some minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Mounties are urging anyone with information, dashcam footage, or video to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. The file number is 2024-20277.

