Shocking video shows taxi crash into transit bus in downtown Vancouver

Frightening video has emerged of a crash involving a TransLink bus and a taxi in downtown Vancouver that took place this past spring.

The crash occurred at Howe and Davie streets while the articulated bus was making a left turn. A white vehicle with Surrey Metro taxi branding entered the intersection and appeared to try to overtake the bus on the right-hand side before colliding with the bus’ accordion middle section.

The vehicle knocked over a signpost before coming to a stop.

TransLink tells Daily Hive the collision happened a few months ago, occurring on May 16, just before 5 pm. Luckily, no injuries were reported, though the back of the bus was damaged.

A video of the collision was uploaded to Reddit on Sunday, and commenters were quick to react.

“Holy, what reckless behaviour,” one person said.

“This guy shouldn’t be driving. Ever,” another said.

“This is like the most avoidable accident I’ve ever seen. Just brake? Or just don’t accelerate?” a third added.

Daily Hive has reached out to Surrey Metro Taxi for comment but has not yet heard back. The video has made its way to the company’s Yelp review page, where it’s one of many bad reviews. The business averages 1.4 out of 5 stars.

Daily Hive has also reached out to the Vancouver Police Department and BC’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. We’ll update this piece when we hear back.