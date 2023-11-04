Moxies says employees who showed support during a pro-Palestine rally in Toronto are “no longer working” with the company.

The decision comes after a video surfaced of employees at a Toronto Moxies location showing support for demonstrators participating in a Palestine solidarity march last month.

The employees can be seen standing on the steps of the restaurant, cheering and clapping while demonstrators walk past them.

Moxies initially responded to the footage with a series of posts on X, published on October 22.

We sincerely apologize to anyone impacted negatively by these actions. We ask that our team behaves respectfully & demonstrate empathy & sensitivity & can assure you that a formal investigation has been launched & appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken for all involved. — Moxies (@moxies) October 22, 2023

“We are deeply committed to a safe & respectful space for our team, guests & community. The actions of our employees do not reflect our company views. Participating in demonstrations is not permitted in uniform/on premises, and is certainly not reflective of our corporate culture,” wrote Moxies.

“We sincerely apologize to anyone impacted negatively by these actions. We ask that our team behaves respectfully & demonstrate empathy & sensitivity & can assure you that a formal investigation has been launched & appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken for all involved.”

Moxies is “not a political organization”

On November 2, B’nai Brith Canada, the country’s oldest Jewish Human Rights organization, released a statement regarding the incident, stating that following further communication with the chain, the “employees in question are no longer working at the restaurant.”

Moxies confirmed this information with Daily Hive. The restaurant did not specify any further details about whether or not the employees were terminated.

A Moxies spokesperson noted that the restaurant “is a hospitality company” and “not a political organization.”

“Any actions we have taken with our team members are solely related to employee behaviour while at work and in uniform,” wrote the spokesperson via email.

Reaction grows online

Moxies’ stance on the incident has resulted in mixed reactions on social media.

Some applauded the restaurant for seemingly taking action against the employees and their behaviour.

Well done Moxies. — Maurice Reichberg (@MauriceRei36684) November 2, 2023

A great example of ethical leadership ! Thank you @Moxies! — Lady (@Ladamedemocracy) November 3, 2023

I emailed them immediately about the lack of professionalism & how this would affect their restaurant in a negative way. Within a day I got a very nice reply saying these employees don’t reflect the restaurant. I’m glad to see they took the appropriate action. I will go back — DebbyDeb (@DwntownDebBrown) November 2, 2023

Others feel that Moxies needs to be boycotted for not allowing its employees to express their views freely.

You lost a customer for life 🇵🇸✌️ — The humble unapologetic lion (@rare1gun) November 3, 2023

Unfortunately many Canadian businesses think they own their employees, if u’re punishing ppl for practicing their right to freely express themselves in 2023, in what’s supposed to be a free 1st world country then you’re an oppressive dictator. Boycott @moxies pic.twitter.com/GG49AfByvj — Eman AbuKhadra (إيمان أبو خضرا) (@EmanAK) October 30, 2023

Boycot moxies — Ramona (@IFartOnHaterz) November 3, 2023

@moxies would you have also fired this employees if they were clapping in support of a pride protest — Z (@zohrasool) November 3, 2023

In its statement to Daily Hive, Moxies added that it takes the privacy of its staff “seriously” and will not provide further details about the issue.

“Everyone is always welcome at Moxies,” noted the restaurant spokesperson.