3 notable Victoria restaurant closures to know about

While BC’s capital city might be a ferry ride or flight away from Vancouver, Victoria’s dining scene is still very much of interest to us.

Whether we are visiting relatives and friends or popping over for a weekend getaway, it’s always good to keep tabs on what’s happening in the hospitality industry on Vancouver Island.

That being said, here are three recent and notable Victoria restaurant closures to know about.

Oak Bay’s Marina Restaurant has been a longtime fixture in the area’s dining scene, and this week it announced it will be closing soon.

The oceanfront eatery has been serving guests for over 30 years and says the main reason for this closure is inflation.

“Unfortunately, just like many others we are not immune to the economic challenges arising from inflation, therefore we are not able to operate any longer,” the restaurant’s statement read.

Marina Restaurant will offer its last day of service on March 5. This concept has invited diners to its Farewell Week from March 1 to 5.

Old Vic Fish & Chips

After 90 years of serving Victoria, Old Vic Fish & Chips restaurant announced it would be closing permanently at its 1316 Broad Street location.

“We are sorry to make this post. This was a really hard decision for the current owners. After 90 years serving Victoria, Saturday, Jan 28th, 2023 will be our last day to take orders. We will be closed permanently at this location.”

In a later post, the restaurant shared it would update patrons if it managed to “find an ideal spot in the future.”

Agrius Restaurant

This celebrated local organic restaurant closed its doors in January 2023.

“With the impact of inflation and the increasing difficulties inherently involved with running a restaurant, we have got to a point where it is no longer financially viable and we are not able to operate any longer.”

Agrius shared that folks can still enjoy baked goods, coffee, and brunch over at Fol Epi.