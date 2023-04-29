Newborn baby found dead in a Victoria parking lot died of natural causes

Victoria police are providing new details into the tragic discovery of an infant’s body in a parking lot this week.

Police say an autopsy revealed the newborn baby died of natural causes and is believed to have passed shortly after birth, possibly in the area where it was found.

The infant was discovered in the area near College and Bay Streets Wednesday evening around 10 pm, which led to a search for the mother and an appeal for information,

The mother of the newborn baby has been located, police also said Friday, and she is receiving medical care and support.

“The circumstances are still under investigation by VicPD’s Major Crimes Unit and further details cannot be shared at this time,” police said.

If you have any information about this incident, call the VIIMCU information line at (250) 380-6211.