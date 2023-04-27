NewsCrime

Newborn baby found dead in BC parking lot

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Apr 27 2023, 7:48 pm
Newborn baby found dead in BC parking lot
Yevhen Prozhyrko/Shutterstock

A newborn baby was found dead in a parking lot Wednesday night, police in Victoria, BC, said. 

The major crime unit is investigating after police and BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) received a report of the fatality around 10 pm. 

In a release Thursday, police said it believes that the baby found near College and Bay streets was possibly recently born in the area. 

Police emphasize that investigators are concerned for the mother’s welfare “who may need medical care and support.”

If you have any information about this incident, call the VIIMCU information line at (250) 380-6211. 

Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.