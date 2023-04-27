Newborn baby found dead in BC parking lot

A newborn baby was found dead in a parking lot Wednesday night, police in Victoria, BC, said.

The major crime unit is investigating after police and BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) received a report of the fatality around 10 pm.

In a release Thursday, police said it believes that the baby found near College and Bay streets was possibly recently born in the area.

Investigators are concerned for the welfare of the mother of a newborn baby who was found deceased yesterday evening. If you have info about this incident please contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211. More Info: https://t.co/0i17HUoAkT pic.twitter.com/uIE4F60fYf — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) April 27, 2023

Police emphasize that investigators are concerned for the mother’s welfare “who may need medical care and support.”

If you have any information about this incident, call the VIIMCU information line at (250) 380-6211.