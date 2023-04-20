A group of people were shot at in broad daylight in Metro Vancouver

New details have emerged about a shooting in Metro Vancouver, with police now saying that a group of people were shot at before the suspect fled.

The incident took place in downtown New Westminster, and the New West Police Department initially reported that there was a shooting that occurred near the 700 block of Carnarvon Street.

Police have now revealed that the shooting occurred on Alexander Street and that a suspect approached a group of people, pointed a firearm in their direction, and repeatedly fired at the group before fleeing the area.

The shooting occurred around noon in a heavily populated area of the downtown neighbourhood. Alexander Street is just a short walk away from New West SkyTrain Station.

New West Police Chief Constable Dave Jansen expressed his disappointment about the incident and how crimes like this make residents feel.

“I have heard from residents that incidents like this cause people to feel like they can’t go downtown and can’t engage in the things they want and should be able to do,” he said.

He suggested police would be taking steps to address crime concerns.

“This incident is completely unacceptable in our community. In light of this and other recent events in the Downtown core, I am working with my leadership team to develop an immediate plan of action.”

The shooting led to a large police presence at Royal Columbian Hospital. New West Police told Daily Hive it was because officers fanned out into other neighbourhoods to apprehend the suspect connected to this incident.

A release from the New West Police Department states, “Detectives are asking the public who live and work close to Alexander Street to contact them if they find physical evidence they believe is connected to this shooting or have CCTV footage of what occurred.”

Witnesses are asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 604-529-2330 or email [email protected]