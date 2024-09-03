"I can’t walk!" Victoria couple wins $500K Scratch & Win jackpot

A Victoria couple is celebrating a life-changing win after striking gold with a Scratch & Win ticket.

Truong Thai and Tram Nguyen, who have a tradition of buying two tickets for the same game, were in for the surprise of a lifetime when Nguyen discovered they had won the top prize of $500,000 from a $10 Cash Blast Scratch & Win ticket.

The moment was so overwhelming that Nguyen immediately called Thai, asking him to pick her up from work.

“I was at home and she said, ‘Pick me up, I can’t walk!’” Thai recalled with a laugh. “I picked her up and brought the ticket home. I had goosebumps, my jaw was wide open.”

The couple used the BCLC Lotto! App to confirm their massive win. Now, they’re planning to celebrate with family and are gearing up for a trip to California, where they’ll visit Little Saigon.

When asked how it feels to win $500,000, Nguyen simply said, “It feels special!”

The lucky ticket was purchased at the lotto kiosk at Hillside Centre in Victoria.

So far in 2024, Scratch & Win players have redeemed over $85 million in prizes.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.