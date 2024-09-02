6 awesome events in Victoria this week: September 2 to 6

That weekend was a blast, and while some of us may be back to school, it doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun around Victoria. Plus, it’s still summer, after all.

There will be block parties, BBQs, farmers’ markets, and live country music at venues across the city.

Here are six awesome events this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West My Friend (@westmyfriend)

Folk-rock band West My Friend is playing a 15th-anniversary party, and it’s going to be a block party! With three musical acts, lawn games, food, ice cream, and vendors, it’s bound to be a hoot!

Where: 1100 block of Empress Avenue, Victoria

When: Monday, September 2; from 4 to 8 pm

Tickets: Free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esquimalt Farmers Market (@esquimaltmarket)

This weekly farmers’ market operates with up to ninety local makers, bakers, and growers. You can shop farm produce, wine and beer, baked goods, and artisan crafts every Thursday at Memorial Park and Monday at Gorge Park. It also has great food trucks.

Where: Gorge Park and Memorial Park, Victoria

When: Mondays and Thursdays, from 4:30 to 7:30 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sage Melling (@ugh_sageart)

Oaklands Sunset Market operates from July 3 to August 28, celebrating local foods, arts, and culture while also educating and supporting those experiencing food insecurity with free farm produce. Plus, enjoy a beer garden by Hoyne Brewing.

Where: 2827 Belmont Avenue, Victoria

When: Wednesdays, from 4:30 to 8 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esquimalt Ribfest (@esqribs)

Grab your bibs, Esquimalt Ribfest is bringing BBQ back to Bullen Park this Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 8, and proceeds will go towards an all-weather playing field.

Where: Bullen Park — 527 Fraser Street, Esquimalt

When: Friday, September 6; from 11 am to 10 pm

Tickets: Free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GreatCanadianBeerFest (@greatcanadianbeerfest)

Beer Fest is bringing together all of the best craft beer and cider producers around the country for two days full of responsible drinking at a brand-new venue. This year, head to Topaz Park for its 30th anniversary.

Where: Topaz Park, Victoria

When: Friday, September 6; from 4 to 9 pm

Tickets: $25 entry; $80 premium passes; $45 general admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pony Gold (@ponygoldband)

It’ll be a night of soulful folk with country music local band Pony Gold at Wheelies Motorcycle Club this Friday evening.

Where: 2620 Rock Bay Avenue, Victoria

When: Friday, September 6; starts at 6 pm

Tickets: $30 online