6 awesome events in Victoria this week: September 2 to 6

That weekend was a blast, and while some of us may be back to school, it doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun around Victoria. Plus, it’s still summer, after all.
There will be block parties, BBQs, farmers’ markets, and live country music at venues across the city.
Here are six awesome events this week.
Empress Avenue Block Party
Folk-rock band West My Friend is playing a 15th-anniversary party, and it’s going to be a block party! With three musical acts, lawn games, food, ice cream, and vendors, it’s bound to be a hoot!
Where: 1100 block of Empress Avenue, Victoria
When: Monday, September 2; from 4 to 8 pm
Tickets: Free!
Esquimalt Farmers’ Market
This weekly farmers’ market operates with up to ninety local makers, bakers, and growers. You can shop farm produce, wine and beer, baked goods, and artisan crafts every Thursday at Memorial Park and Monday at Gorge Park. It also has great food trucks.
Where: Gorge Park and Memorial Park, Victoria
When: Mondays and Thursdays, from 4:30 to 7:30 pm
Oaklands Sunset Market
Where: 2827 Belmont Avenue, Victoria
When: Wednesdays, from 4:30 to 8 pm
Esquimalt Ribfest
Grab your bibs, Esquimalt Ribfest is bringing BBQ back to Bullen Park this Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 8, and proceeds will go towards an all-weather playing field.
Where: Bullen Park — 527 Fraser Street, Esquimalt
When: Friday, September 6; from 11 am to 10 pm
Tickets: Free!
Great Canadian Beer Fest
Beer Fest is bringing together all of the best craft beer and cider producers around the country for two days full of responsible drinking at a brand-new venue. This year, head to Topaz Park for its 30th anniversary.
Where: Topaz Park, Victoria
When: Friday, September 6; from 4 to 9 pm
Tickets: $25 entry; $80 premium passes; $45 general admission
Pony Gold at Wheelies Motorcycle Club
It’ll be a night of soulful folk with country music local band Pony Gold at Wheelies Motorcycle Club this Friday evening.
Where: 2620 Rock Bay Avenue, Victoria
When: Friday, September 6; starts at 6 pm
Tickets: $30 online