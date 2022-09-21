A candidate is running for Victoria city council and running from the police

A city council candidate hopeful from Victoria, BC, is allegedly running away from police on a province-wide warrant.

On September 14, the Victoria Police Department (VicPD) put out a bulletin on 44-year-old Riga Gordon, a Caucasian woman standing five feet tall with a medial build, weighing approximately 161 pounds.

The charges against her are numerous after an incident on Canada Day this year that forced officers to leap out of the way of a vehicle that refused to stop.

A statement says the VicPD Community Services Division was on bike patrol when they were flagged by a motorist who claimed a vehicle wasn’t properly parked, impeding traffic.

After officers investigated, they discovered a large truck with a camper in the bed obstructing traffic. Officers informed the vehicle owner they were being detained for an investigation, but the driver ignored the officer’s demands and started the car.

Officers informed the driver that they were not free to leave, but the driver put the car into gear and “rapidly reversed out of the parking stall towards officers, causing officers to leap out of the way to avoid being run over.”

VicPD officers eventually tracked down the driver, who was arrested and later released with a future court date for recommended charges of assault with a weapon, assaulting a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

According to VicPD, the charges have yet to be proven in court.

“Riga Godron is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

If it is indeed the same person, evidence suggests it is; a quick browse through the City of Victoria election webpage lists Gordon on a list of council hopefuls.

She forwarded her nomination documentation on September 9, just five days before Victoria Police made the details of her warrant public. But, humorously, the National Post reported that in Gordon’s councillor candidate profile, she proposed that if elected, she’d push to increase the city’s police budget.

Gordon seems to pose enough of a threat to the public that VicPD has asked residents not to approach her and to call 911 if they see her.

“If you have information about where Riga Godron may be, please call our Report Desk and (250) 995-7654, extension 1. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”